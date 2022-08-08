Toto, we’re not in Starkville anymore.
Of all the destinations on Mississippi State’s away game schedule this year, none are more starkly different from Starkville than Tucson, Arizona.
Located in the heart of the Sonoran Desert, Tucson is home to the Arizona Wildcats. Those making their way west from Northeast Mississippi to watch the Bulldogs play will experience a weekend in a place where the landscape has a few more cacti and the cuisine has a few more chili peppers, but they’re both beautiful in their own way.
“To the fans headed out to Tucson for the game, I say ‘Get ready to experience a beautifully lush desert filled with amazing food, attractions, and people,’” said Cindy Aguilar, PR and Communications Manager for Visit Tucson.
We’ve compiled a few must-visit spots for those in Tuscon for the weekend, although — like the desert itself — the city is vast and beautiful and features far too many wonders to see in just a couple of days.
What to Eat
El Charro Café
This year marks a full century that Tucson locals have been eating at El Charro. It’s not only the city’s oldest restaurant, it’s the oldest continuously operating Mexican restaurant in the United States.
The food is a Tucson take on the flavors of the Sonora region of Mexico, and El Charro is the birthplace of the chimichanga – the story goes it was accidentally invented there when a burrito fell into the fryer.
El Güero Canelo
When a hot dog wins one of the nation’s most prestigious food awards, that’s got to be a good hot dog.
In 2018, El Güero Canelo won the James Beard Award for American Classics for its Sonaran Style Hot Dog, a bacon-wrapped hot dog served in a Mexican version of a baguette. The menu also offers burritos, tacos and more, but you’ve got to try that hot dog.
Bobo’s Restaurant
If you need a touch of home in the middle of the desert, Bobo’s can set you up with some breakfast comfort food worthy of a Southerner – eggs and sausage and a mess of biscuits and gravy (no grits, but you can’t have everything in life). But if you want something uniquely Tucson, try their bigger-than-the-plate banana pancakes.
Or, if you’re looking for something a bit more upscale for your breakfast or brunch, check out Prep & Pastry. It’s a place where the biscuits are accompanied by duck-fat sausage gravy and the “Beni” features goat cheese hollandaise.
Things to Do
Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
Located in the Saguaro National Park, a visit to the Desert Museum is a great way to experience the local flora and fauna around Tucson, combining the experiences of a zoo, botanical garden and national history museum into two miles of paths that are home to 300 animal species and 1,200 kinds of plants.
Mercado San Agustin
Mercado San Agustin and the nearby MSA Annex offer two opportunities for shopping, with open-air walkways lined with small local shops and restaurants.
Pima Air and Space Museum
If you’re interested in airplanes, you’ll want to include this on your itinerary.
Pima features about 400 different aircraft, from a Wright Flyer to a 787 Dreamliner, as well as relics telling the story of the space race to the Moon.
Kitt Peak National Observatory
Home to more than 20 telescopes that have given scientists a better understanding of our cosmos, Kitt Peak is one of the reasons that Tucson has laws to ensure the night skies there are as dark as possible. Even if your trip doesn’t include a visit to the observatory, be sure to find time to get away from the lights and gaze at stars you won’t see back home.
Where to Stay
Hotel Congress
If you’re looking for a unique experience, the Hotel Congress bills itself as an “urban, historic, rock ‘n’ roll hotel.” Its original phone switchboard at the front desk is still in use and the website lists which rooms are most haunted. The interior reflects the same style as when bank robber John Dillinger was captured there in 1934.
