To improve user functionality, we've updated our mobile app interface.
Our app's appearance and content menu will now align more closely with our website to provide readers with a seamless mobile experience.
Additionally, here are a few things to know as you engage with our new app:
Notifications: You can now select which push alerts you receive, by topic. Be sure to choose which topics you would like to receive alerts for when prompted upon opening the app the first time, via the hamburger navigation menu or along the main page as you scroll down.
New Navigation Menu: To the left of "Daily Journal" at the top of your screen, you'll notice the three-bar "hamburger" navigation bar. When you click it, the main app navigation window will appear on the left side of your screen. From there you can go back home, view saved articles, manage notifications, search articles by topic, view e-editions, newsletters, listen to podcasts, and even search out specific stories.
New Look: On the main page, you can scroll down to view our top and featured stories, as well as the latest news. Further down, you'll find our news, sports, opinion and lifestyle buckets. Don't forget to use the hamburger navigation menu mentioned above to search out stories or view more specific section topics.