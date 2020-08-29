WEST POINT • Jaquarius Thomas embodies the West Point football ethos, but he can envision a life well beyond the playing field.
At the moment, he is a 6-foot-3, 230-pound defensive end and the leader of one of the state’s best defenses. He had 80 tackles and 6 sacks last season as the Green Wave (15-1) won a fourth-straight Class 5A state championship.
Entering his senior season, Thomas is getting looks from Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Tennessee, among others.
He has physical tools to spare, but coach Chris Chambless said one of Thomas’ best qualities is his work ethic – from the practice field to the weight room to the film room.
“He’s your typical West Point defensive football player,” Chambless said.
A strong work ethic has long been a calling card of West Point football.
“That’s the No. 1 thing around here, is you have to work hard,” Thomas said. “That’s like anything in life. If you want to be good at something, you have to work for it. I don’t just use it in football, I try to apply it to life.”
Off the field, life hasn’t always been kind to Thomas. His father, Robert Orr, died two years ago. So now it’s just Thomas, his mother Tiffany, and his 10-year-old brother, Ty.
Thomas said his father’s death made him a stronger person, and that one of the qualities he inherited from Orr was how to be a man, summed up by this quote: “Don’t let life take over, you take over life.”
Around the time his dad died, Thomas hit a growth spurt. He was promoted to West Point’s varsity squad as a sophomore and had an impact that season, making 19 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss.
He progressed quickly, in part because he listened to his coaches.
“He likes to absorb everything and listen to what you’re saying and work on what you’re coaching him to do,” Chambless said. “There’s no doubt in my mind, he goes home and works on it at home.”
And when Thomas speaks, people listen. He was vocal even as a freshman, encouraging upperclassmen to work as hard as he was.
Chambless actually described Thomas as not very vocal. Either way, his words matter.
“That’s what’s so special about him, is everybody around him understands when he does say something, it’s got a lot of weight to it,” Chambless said.
While Thomas loves playing football for West Point, it’s also a means to a greater end. He makes good grades and has an eye on his future beyond high school.
“I lost my father. I come from poverty. That pushes me to work harder,” he said. “I want to be something in life. I want to make it out of West Point, be something special.”