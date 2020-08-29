WEST POINT GREEN WAVE
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-5A
2019 record: 15-1, 7-0 (won Class 5A championship)
Head coach: Chris Chambless (15th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jaquarius Thomas, LB/DE, Sr.
• Totaled 80 tackles and a team-best 15 tackles-for-loss last season.
Jamarr Davis, OL, Sr.
• Returning starter on Green Wave offensive line, receiving Division 1 interest from several colleges.
Keon Cunningham, LB, Jr.
• Started all 16 games as a sophomore and collected 78 tackles.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Once again, West Point is the team to beat in the Class 5A ranks, and it's been that way for the majority of the Chris Chambless era. Chambless and his staff have led the Green Wave to four-consecutive Class 5A championships and have sights on a fifth-straight title, which would be a school record.
OFFENSE
The Green Wave must replace starters at quarterback and running back. In fact, the Green Wave lost their top four rushers from a year ago. Jakobe Pate (Sr.) will get the first shot to earn a starting job at running back.
Corbin Kelley (Sr.) did draw a few reps at quarterback last season and passed for 271 yards and one touchdown. Trey Ryland (Sr.) is the team's leading returning receiver and had 174 yards receiving as a junior.
The Green Wave do return a couple of starters along the line, led by offensive tackle Jamarr Davis (Sr.).
DEFENSE
End Jaquarius Thomas (Sr.) again will pace the West Point front. Thomas totaled 80 tackles with 15 tackles-for-loss and six sacks in 2019.
Keon Cunningham (Jr.) made an instant splash in 2019 and had 78 tackles as a sophomore.
West Point returns most of its defensive experience in the secondary. Juniors Joqwan Young and Frederick McMillian return at the cornerback spots. Another pair of juniors in Chris Dean and Jacoby McQuiller are returning starters at safety.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Alex Harper (Jr.) returns to handle the placekicking duties for West Point and is also expected to add punting to his roles this season. Chase White (Jr.) will handle the longsnapping duties.
X-FACTOR
Keep the same mindset. Regardless of graduation losses, each year West Point keeps the same mentality, and that centers around a consistent run game and a stingy defensive effort. A new group will chase the same goal this season, and how well they progress will determine if West Point captures a fifth straight championship in Class 5A.
COACH SPEAK
"Our goal is to still get better with each practice and each game. Our coaches do a great job preaching that to our guys, and the players want to do well for the school and the community. So we have the same goal this year as any year." - Chris Chambless
Paul Jones