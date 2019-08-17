West Point Green Wave
FAST FACTS
Division: 1-5A
2018 record: 14-1, 7-0 (won Class 5A championship)
Head coach: Chris Chambless (14th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Brandon Harris, QB/RB, Sr.
• Played a variety of roles last year and rushed for 1,225 yards.
Treddis Anderson, TE, Sr.
• Totaled 230 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns in 2018. Son of former West Point and Mississippi State standout Treddis Anderson.
Tyron Orr, MLB, Sr.
• Totaled 66 tackles as a junior and ranked second on team with 11 TFL.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Chambless has turned West Point into the state's most successful program this decade. He's led West Point to five state championships since 2009, including the current streak of three-straight Class 5A titles.
OFFENSE
West Point has won three-straight championships largely based on its ability to run the ball. The Green Wave are once again blessed with talented runners, including Brandon Harris (Sr.), who will line up at quarterback and at running back again this season.
Jimothy Mays (Sr.) also returns at tailback, while Gray Berry (Sr.) will also see time at quarterback, more so in passing situations. Tight end Treddis Anderson Jr. (Sr.) provides a big target, while Dantariyus Cannon (Sr.) leads the receivers.
Center Miller Conn (Sr.) returns to anchor the line along with Jonquez Roby (Sr.) and Jamarr Davis (Jr.).
DEFENSE
Defense has also been a calling card for success, and this year should be no different.
Tyron Orr (Sr.) returns to lead the linebacker group. The line also returns familiar faces in Donte Smith (Sr.) and Jaquarious Thomas (Jr.) at end and Robert Spearmon (Sr.) at nose guard.
The secondary will feature a few new faces, but LaDorien Cox (Sr.) is a veteran at cornerback.
SPECIAL TEAMS
The Green Wave must replace Jose Lemus at kicker, and Alex Harper (So.) is expected to fill that void. Thomas Robinson (Sr.) or Berry will handle punting duties, while Chase White (So.) and Tyriq Wolf are the longsnappers.
X-FACTOR
Keeping Harris healthy is a must. He makes the Green Wave offense go and usually go at a high level.
COACH SPEAK
"Our seniors need to answer the call, and we've gotten that a lot from our previous senior classes." – Chris Chambless