The air was cool and dry, and its molecules were too far apart. The few there were carried hints of baked dust and bits of sunburned sage. They’re what blue sky smells like in Colorado.
We moved along a hillside’s western slope on ground so steep every boot placement was up just to keep our sliding feet level. Elk were moving downhill, and we were doing our best to intercept at least one of them.
Elk spend their summers staying as cool as possible and eating as much as they can hold — a good description of my own regimen when I’m not training for a mountain hunt. The elk begin their transition to reproduction mode by late August. When the earliest seasons open in September, both their behavior and the weather can quickly run hot and cold.
Late summer in the Rockies finds serviceberry bushes bearing fruit, but high hillsides brown and dry. Elk come down to the high valleys to feed overnight, then return to the top of the treeline to sleep through much of the day. Tactics for an afternoon hunt involve hiking as close to their bedding areas as the uphill winds will allow while the sun is high, resting in a spot of shade until the thermals reverse and the wind direction changes in your favor, then moving into the downhill-bound behemoths’ line of travel before darkness falls or they pass you by, whichever comes first. While nothing in the hunting world is certain, in an elk chase, there’s a definite time to wait and an indisputable time to go. These are separated by a non-committal period lasting from two minutes to forever, when the air flow is unpredictable and chances for a stalk unclear. Even if where you need to go is understood, when you’ll need to move remains uncertain.
This condition produces adrenaline at the same rate Exxon produces oil, which is good because just what every marksman needs most is more jitter-inducing adrenaline.
We climbed a boulder and peeked around the curve of the hill. The elk were where we’d expected them to be, moving as we knew they would. Barring any surprises, they’d get by our line of travel just ahead of our ability to intercede. We hustled on anyway and got into shooting position about 30 seconds after the last rack bull made the turn and was out of sight.
I remember everything about every elk chase I’ve ever had, part of hunting’s treasury of retirement memories. These are savings I can spend any time over and over again, because the more I use them, the richer they become.
