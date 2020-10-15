Lloyd Gray started as the editor of the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal in October of 1992. An excerpt from his introductory column of Oct. 11reflecting on the legacy of the newspaper and of George McLean is included below:
No matter where you live in Mississippi, you hear a lot about Tupelo. In Meridian, Jackson or the Gulf Coast – the three places I’ve lived most of my adult life – Tupelo often makes its way into the discussion when people talk about community development and progress.
How does Tupelo do it? What is the secret of its success?
These question are laced with equal doses of admiration, envy and jealousy. But the fact remains, Tupelo and Northeast Mississippi are the model, the standard by which many other Mississippi communities and regions measure themselves.
I’ve heard another common refrain through the years whenever the Tupelo story is recited. George McLean and the Daily Journal always figure prominently in it. The combination of Tupelo’s reputation as an enlightened, progressive community and the newspaper’s role in bringing that about were an irresistible combination when the opportunity arose to become part of both.
I met Mr. McLean only once, when I was a capital correspondent and he was in Jackson buttonholing legislators on behalf of one of the many projects he spearheaded. I can claim no personal acquaintance nor special insight into what made him such a dynamic, determined and effective leader on behalf of Northeast Mississippi and the entire state. All I know is that he is legend, and that his vision of a “locally owned newspaper dedicated to the service of God and mankind” says all that needs saying about what a newspaper should be.
I share the historic and contemporary goals and philosophy of this newspaper. I revel in its rich tradition and heritage, and I am humbled by the thought of those who have preceded me as its editor. I eagerly look forward to helping lead an institution that is such an integral part of its community, region and state.