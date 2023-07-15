Drew Barnett, a worker with Hodges Construction, straps down a connecting sleeve to a new drainage pipe being installed at Pierce Street Elementary School during construction of an extension to the school's carpool lane on July 6, 2023, in Tupelo. Working outdoors in extreme temperatures can be dangerous for those who don't take proper precautions.
Workers repave a road in Tupelo on July 10, 2023. Northeast Mississippi has seen some record-breaking heat over the past week, with the heat index pushing well past the high 90s during the hottest days. This extreme heat puts outdoor workers at risk.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has enforcement initiatives and resources focused on making sure employers understand their responsibility to protect workers from heat stress hazards. That information can be found on OSHA’s Heat Illness Prevention Campaign page at https://www.osha.gov/heat. If workers believe their workplace is not following OSHA standards, they have a right to file a confidential safety and health complaint and request an OSHA inspection. According to OSHA, the complaint should be filed as soon as possible after noticing the hazard. An employee can do this by taking one of the following steps: Submitting a complaint online to OSHA at https://www.osha.gov/form/osha7 Calling their OSHA Office – (601) 965-4606 for anywhere in Mississippi, or 800-321-6742 for OSHA’s national office. Emailing their local OSHA office – oshajackson@dol.gov for anywhere in Mississippi. You can find more information about contacting regional and state offices at https://www.osha.gov/contactus/bystate