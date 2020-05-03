Editor’s note: The pandemic shut down spring sports just as things were getting interesting. We asked our Journal sports writers to reflect on some of the things they had been hoping to watch ...
Division 1-4A was expected to be a loaded field in baseball this season. Five of the best teams in all of 4A were going to battle it out for just four playoff spots.
Ripley has won their division each of the last three seasons and began the season with a 7-3 record before COVID-19 shut things down.
All four series had the potential to be really good. Whether the Tigers took on the defending 3A state champs in North Pontotoc, continued their long standing rivalry with New Albany, or even squared off with a talented Tishomingo County squad, each game would prove crucial but one sticks out over the others.
On April 7, Ripley was suppose to travel to Corinth to begin their two-game division series. Ripley head coach Joel Gafford would have almost have certainly went with his ace, 6-foot-6 right hander Cade Davis on the mound. The EMCC signee did not given up a single earned run this season, striking out 35 batters to just four walks in 21 innings of work.
The Warriors (6-4) feature some strong bats in their lineup such as Will Verdung, Alex Marshall and Cooper Frazier.
The matchup between Davis and Corinth's strong batters had all the makings of a great baseball game. It is truly unfortunate that it did not take place.