Itawamba County has no shortage of people who have lived amazing lives.
Which, on the surface, probably comes across as a relatively pointless statement. Of course Itawamba County has no shortage of people who have lived amazing lives. The same could be said of Lee County, or Pontotoc County, or Monroe County. In truth, if people live in a place, then that place is filled with interesting and insightful stories.
But think about how often those stories remain untold or forgotten. Take, for example, this week’s 1A centerpiece on Bill Morris. Morris has lived a fascinating life; he’s hobnobbed with Elvis Presley (Presley and Morris’ wife were school chums), was mayor of Memphis for a spell, has met multiple U.S. presidents, and is featured prominently in one of the most famous photographs of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassin, James Earl Ray. (Google images of “James Earl Ray arrest,” and the Morris photo will be in one of the top results.)
And yet, there’s undoubtedly a dwindling number of Itawambians who realize someone with such an interesting background grew up impoverished in Fulton.
The story of someone with humble beginnings who went on to greater things is nothing new; our neighbor, Tupelo, has one of pop culture’s most well-known stories of this. What’s lamentable is how often the less flashy examples get lost with time, even in the places where these stories should matter most.
Which may be unfair. It’s not as is Morris is an unknown. To historians of Memphis, his is basically a household name. Here in Itawamba County, on the other hand, not so much. Which is both a shame and an eye-opener. It leads us here at The Times to ask, what other stories are out there, just waiting to be told?