For the past couple of decades, there has been a growing chorus in the investment community that changes needed to be made to retirement savings investment products to better serve the needs of workers. The old benchmark of retirement at 65 is no longer applicable in many circumstances as workers are finding that they are still productive into their late 60s and 70s.
With that in mind, Congress has pushed through important changes to help Americans save more toward retirement. The bill was signed by President Trump on Dec. 20, 2019 and became effective on Jan. 1, 2020 and is commonly known as the SECURE ACT. While some provisions aimed at employers and how they can structure and maintain a company sponsored retirement plan, some provisions are aimed at individuals.
Probably the biggest change in the bill was the change in the age cap on retirement savings in an IRA. Before the bill, anyone who attained age 70 ½ was barred from contributing to a traditional IRA. Starting in 2020, if an individual is over 70 ½ but still has earned income, they can contribute to a traditional IRA. Along with this adjustment, starting in 2020 the bill also changes the required age to commence required minimum distributions from 70 ½ to 72. Both changes are in recognition that workers are staying at the job longer and living longer in retirement.
One of the other major changes in the bill is the provisions on how a beneficiary of a person’s IRA must treat such when they inherit it. Before the bill, if an investor left an IRA to a non-spousal beneficiary, the individual could take distributions based on their age and not the original owners age. This has been changed to a 10-year mandatory withdrawal rule which says the IRA must be zeroed out by the end of the 10th year. Certain eligible beneficiaries, which includes spouses, are exempt from this rule. This provision will have huge estate planning implications as using IRAs as wealth transfer vehicles will be impacted greatly, and the need to properly name beneficiaries will be even more important than before.
Along with individuals approaching retirement, provisions in the bill will influence students and recent graduates. Prior to the act, students who were the recipients of stipends and non-tuition fellowship payments were not able to count these funds as earned income therefore limiting their ability to make contributions to an IRA. Under the new act, these dollars will now be counted as earned income which will have an effect of making some of them eligible to make IRA contributions.
Also, changes to 529 plans are in the bill. Starting now, up to $10,000 of 529 plan assets can be used to pay off student debt of a 529 plan beneficiary. Also, up to $10,000 can be used for any siblings the beneficiary has. Eligible student loan expenses include any payments made to principal or interest. The definition of a qualified education expense that 529 proceeds can be used for has been expanded also. Qualified education expenses now include expenses related to homeschooling, registered apprenticeships, and private or religious schools. Other changes in the act will allow families to withdraw up to $5000 from a retirement account and be exempt from the 10% tax penalty if the proceeds are used for qualified childbirth or adoption expenses.
The SECURE Act will have many implications going forward for savers and investors. As we enter tax season, this is a good time for all to review their personal financial plan with an advisor to make sure it will have the greatest positive effect.