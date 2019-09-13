As the Republican majority in the U.S. Senate mulls whether it will take up any legislative response to ongoing spates of mass gun violence, Mississippi’s Sen. Roger Wicker will be among three key chairmen at the forefront of coming discussions.
In early August, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, announced that he would task Wicker, Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-South Carolina, and Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee with the responsibility of holding hearings on a spectrum of issues raised by mass shootings.
Wicker, who resides in Tupelo, chairs the Senate Commerce Committee. Graham chairs the Judiciary Committee, and Alexander chairs the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.
In accordance with McConnell’s mandate, Wicker’s Commerce Committee will convene a hearing on Wednesday morning entitled “Mass Violence, Extremism, and Digital Responsibility.”
The Tupelo Republican told the Daily Journal in a recent interview that he will ask tech leaders “to come and testify this month about gun violence, about what their research shows, what they’re doing and to bounce a couple ideas off them.”
Witnesses slated to appear are Monika Bickert, head of global policy management for Facebook; Nick Pickles, public policy director for Twitter; and Derek Slater, global director of information policy for Google.
Among other things, the hearing notice states that “Witnesses will discuss how technology companies are working with law enforcement when violent or threatening content is identified and the processes for removal of such content.”
According to Wicker, there is also interest in learning about the capability of social companies to identify and flag threatening content – including the manifestos now often posted by the lone gunmen typically responsible for mass shootings.
“That’s why we’re having the hearing,” Wicker said. “Of course, people have some ideas already, but we’d like to hear from them (the tech companies).”
Speaking to the Daily Journal, Wicker did suggest that consistent demographic patterns emerge when examining the shooters who commit mass violence.
“We know what kind of person is going to do this,” Wicker said. “And it’s generally a young white man under the age of 30 who’s not part of a support group.”
In a statement of his own released to the press, Alexander described the focus of his own hearings.
He said, in part, that his committee will “look to find additional bipartisan ways to fund states’ efforts to increase school safety and to help Americans with serious mental health problems.”
Hearings on gun violence follow the death of 22 people on Aug. 3 in El Paso, Texas, and 10 people in an Aug. 4 shooting in Dayton, Ohio.
Following these deadly incidents of gun violence, President Donald Trump called for “strong background checks,” and suggested tying this measure with “desperately needed immigration reform.”
In subsequent remarks offered from the White House, Trump more narrowly voiced support for so-called “red flag” laws.
Red flag laws typically allow family members or law enforcement to seek a court order temporarily taking guns from individuals thought to be a risk to themselves or others.
The same day as Trump’s remarks, McConnell indicated the Senate would consider the issue.
“Today, the president called on Congress to work in a bipartisan, bicameral way to address the recent mass murders which have shaken our nation,” McConnell said in a statement. “Senate Republicans are prepared to do our part.”
Specifically, McConell said, he would ask Alexander, McConnell and Wicker “to reflect on the subjects the president raised within their jurisdictions” and “to engage in bipartisan discussions of potential solutions to help protect our communities without infringing on Americans’ constitutional rights.”
However, no clear policy proposals are in view by the Republican majority now, and hearings seem poised to air possible tweaks on an array of fronts while sidestepping the kind of gun control measures backed mostly by congressional Democrats.
Indeed, the fate of even modest action seems unclear absent clear and vocal support by the president.
Wicker – who was endorsed by the NRA in his 2018 re-election bid – didn’t signal how he might vote on any proposed legislation except to see that “We’d like to do something that is science based, that there’s actually data to support that it would work.”
He also made it clear that his committee won’t be considering the full scope of the problem posed by recurrent mass killings.
“I’m going to stay within my jurisdiction,” Wicker said. “I will not be having a hearing on gun control. That’s for Lindsay Graham.”
Graham has been vocal in support of red flag laws.
He has announced the intent to introduce red flag legislation alongside Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut. The bill would offer federal grants to assist and encourage states to create state red flag laws.
Alexander – the Tennessee senator – has voiced support for at least some measures designed to identify potentially dangerous individuals before they acquire firearms.
“I am ready to do more, especially on background checks, to identify those who shouldn’t have guns,” Alexander said in a written statement released by his office.