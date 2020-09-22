Carson Wilder helped the Northeast Mississippi Community College golf program post its best result in a decade with his second-consecutive outstanding performance.
Wilder, from Kossuth, tied for third with a 3-over 75 to guide the Tigers to a second-place finish overall at the NJCAA District D Tournament Preview on Monday at Deerfield Golf Club in Canton.
He finished four strokes behind tournament winner Ethan Dyess of Meridian.
The Tigers opened the new season with a one-day total of 313, 11 shots behind champion Mississippi Gulf Coast and 17 strokes clear of third place Co-Lin.
It was the first runner-up effort for the Tigers since the spring of 2010, when future All-American Blake Hatfield led his squad to a second-place finish in the NJCAA Region 23 tourney.
Joining Wilder in the top 10 were Garrett Gray (Baldwyn), tied for seventh at 77, and Jake Kilcrease (Brantley, Ala.), tied for 10th at 78.
Monday’s event went off in less than ideal weather, with a consistent wind plus occasional rain.
“It was very exciting to finally watch the kids get to compete,” said Northeast coach Derek DeVaughn. “We wish it would have been sunny with no wind, but we just have to play the course the way it is and deal with the conditions the way they are.”
Wilder had birdies on both par-5 holes on the front nine on the way to all-tournament honors.
“He is playing very good right now,” DeVaughn said. “He just picked up from the way he played last year. I’m very proud of him for the way he competed and hung in there.”
Wilder concluded his abbreviated inaugural season at Northeast with a team-best showing of 151 at the Coastal Alabama Invitational in February. That included a career-low single-round score of 74 on the final day.
ICC’s Landry Miller (Florence, Ala.) also tied for 10th on Monday as the Indians tied for sixth-place in the seven-team tourney.
Northeast hosts the first Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference tour stop of the 2020-21 campaign beginning on Monday at Shiloh Ridge in Corinth.