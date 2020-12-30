Winter bass fishing has its own techniques and guidelines, and it comes with its own difficulties, but the rewards found through patience, perseverance and plenty of warm clothes can be all the sweeter as a result.
After several weeks with cold overnight temperatures, water temperatures throughout the area have now fallen firmly into the range that puts bass well into their winter patterns for the duration. For most locations, that means fishing far below the surface.
“Bass this time of year are going deep,” Mitch Harrison, of Dorsey, says. “That’s not to say you can’t catch some shallow. There’ll be bass here and there all winter long in ones and twos. If you’re looking for whole congregations of bass, though, they’ll be deep. When the water temperatures are as cool as they are now, they’re just naturally going to go deeper.”
On a trip to the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway earlier this week he found bass along the deep breaks.
“The key to it is to find the baitfish out in the deeper water,” he said. “If you can find the shad, you’ll have found the bass also.
“What I was riding around looking for were depths of 18 to 20 feet dropping to 25 to 35 feet. They won’t be in the deepest part. They’ll be on the breaks where it changes depths. The key to it is the shad.”
Locating the breaks and the shad is a job best done through the use of technology.
High-tech techniques
“Good electronics are very important at this time of year,” Harrison said. “Today we were over on the waterway near Peppertown, Beaver Lake, but that strategy is going to play this time of year no matter where you are.”
Harrison says he finds his best bass action this time of year concentrating on the middle portion of the day.
“It seem like late morning to midday on, until the sun starts dropping, is the best time,” he said. “It seems like it’s always better 11 o’clock to 4 o’clock.
“In the winter, I prefer sunny days to overcast, because you’re not really structure fishing where sunny days would be a problem. Sunny days being a problem relates more to a shallower style of fishing where they’ll get underneath structure when it’s sunny, whereas, on overcast days, they’ll spread out.”
As deep as bass are typically holding right now, sunny versus overcast doesn’t matter as much.
Best baits for this time of year include deep-running, shad-imitating lures.
Go with your gut
“It’s typical, old-school wintertime fishing with spoons and blade baits,” Harrison said. “The A-Rig works well right now, and the drop shot works too this time of year, a little drop shot bait.”
The most important key, Harrison says, is going to the water with the right attitude and enough clothes.
“You’ve got to play it a little bit by gut this time of year,” he said. “Use your electronics and, if you see stuff down there that doesn’t look like shad, fish for it. If you catch white bass, especially big white bass in the pound to pound-and-a-half range, they’re going to be some largemouth in there with them. You just have to keep at it.”
Change in the water
Beginning with the first cooler days of each fall, shad populations in lakes begin to form large schools and turn on a bass bite that is second to none.
Eventually, as temperatures continue to fall, conditions conspire to significantly reduce shad populations.
The remaining shad in large schools break off into smaller schools and those groups settle into deeper water, the most obvious parts of the bass feeding rush subside and, typically, so do the fishermen who pursue them. For those looking to haul in the fish of a lifetime, though, putting away the gear is a thought that lies furthest from their minds.
Big fish weather
It turns out, the big bass that are apt to be more lethargic in warm weather spend their winters capitalizing on easy feeding. Schools of shad in January, tightly packed and holding deep, are just what the big bass are looking for.
On a winter bass fishing day, a devotee might only get a handful of strikes. The fish making those strikes, though, are apt to be big ones.
“The main thing is to be prepared mentally,” Harrison says. “Go with the right kind of clothes and shoes on so you won’t get cold, and don’t go expecting to catch 30 or 40 fish. If you do get into them and catch them, you catch them but, either way, just enjoy the day. After all, that’s the point.”