Tail lights on the old blue Ford winked as the truck shuddered and bounced through a gap in the fence. Then they disappeared around a clump of cottonwood a half mile away. We had watched our ride going for some time, the sound of its retreat muted by a wind that rumbled down the plains. It made us wonder how many years of our lives would pass in the hours to come.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus