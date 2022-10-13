Tail lights on the old blue Ford winked as the truck shuddered and bounced through a gap in the fence. Then they disappeared around a clump of cottonwood a half mile away. We had watched our ride going for some time, the sound of its retreat muted by a wind that rumbled down the plains. It made us wonder how many years of our lives would pass in the hours to come.
It was mid November and snowing in northwestern Nebraska. When we left the cabin an hour earlier the thermometer read a balmy 19 degrees. A weatherman on the radio cheerfully clocked the breeze at 35. With glee, he promised gusts up to 50. A snowflake ricocheted off my ear and spun whining away.
“If he doesn’t come back and get us after dark ...,” my friend said just as the truck disappeared. The wind stole the rest of his words, but I had a pretty good idea what they were. My thoughts lay in the same direction.
We huddled amid a phalanx of big, round hay bales. Their flat shoulders touched. There was just enough room between the rounded sides to let the two of us stand.
The hay was an effective windbreak as long as the moving air didn’t streak straight down the narrow hall — something that happened more often than one would think likely.
Technically, we were deer hunting. Nebraska’s muzzleloader season was open and the property we were on was home to lots of whitetails and mule deer, either of which were legal with our tags. In practicality, we were trying not to die.
I laid my rifle across the top of the bale in front of me, then hunkered in such a way that my bent knees pressed in front and my lower back pressed behind. I was wedged high enough to peep over from time to time to check for
customers, low enough to mostly avoid the
invisible guillotine.
When we left Mississippi I thought I was well prepared for the cold. My suitcase, containing nothing but clothing, weighed 68 pounds in Memphis when I plunked it on the scale. After I had dressed for the afternoon’s hunt, the only thing left in the bag was a spare belt.
“Will that muzzleloader fire in weather this cold?” my friend asked. I thought about that and my own expression became grim.
“It just better,” I said. “That’s all I know.”
The Great Plains average flat, but they’re marked with channels worn by water, sandblasted by the breeze. They’re beautiful and intimidating. They’re haunting in a way that calls you back, because the rough treatment is endearing and intoxicating, from both the weather and the land.
After what seemed a hundred deer-free hours the sun went down and cast a breathtaking afterglow. Pastels painted the sky in every direction. Cold as it was, the light was the very definition of beauty.
It was almost as pretty as two plain, white headlights, when they finally appeared.