The biggest story of the next decade in the Southeastern Conference broke very quietly on Friday night.
John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal reported that CBS has walked away from negotiations to extend its deal for SEC football games, a contract that expires after the 2023 season.
It was such a huge story in that world, the SBJ website crashed for a while.
Why would CBS abandon a centerpiece of its college football coverage, a deal it’s held since 1996?
The same reason you or I might get up from the table in a friendly weekend poker game – the stakes got much too high for their taste.
Since 2008, CBS has been paying $55 million a year to the SEC for a college football package the includes a game of the week – “the 2:30 game,” we all call it here in the Central – and the rights to the SEC Championship Game at season’s end.
But as the entertainment universe has changed, it turns out that $55 million a year for the week’s best SEC game is an insane bargain.
CBS has watched the advertising cash roll in while the SEC has asserted itself as a college football powerhouse and the value of quality live sports programming on TV has skyrocketed.
The SEC Championship Game alone is now worth every penny of the $55 million CBS pays the league for the whole season.
It’s not like CBS was trying to undervalue the SEC content in the new negotiations – they reportedly offered the league an eye-popping $300 million a season for a Green New Deal starting in 2024.
And it wasn’t nearly enough to stay in the game.
“We made a strong and responsible bid,” CBS said in a statement last week.
But they’re not the Worldwide Leader.
Yep, Disney – owners of ESPN, ABC and Iron Man – is prepared to pay substantially more. How much more? Sounds like $350 million a year, at least.
A tidy sum, yet they can probably gross that in a weekend by rolling out another “Frozen” or “Toy Story” movie. “Avengers vs. X-Men,” for certain.
Nashville sports personality Clay Travis, now a talking head on Fox, says this is already a done deal – and the only negotiation left is whether CBS could be bought out of any of the four remaining years on its sweet, sweet deal.
Oddly, it appears the seeds of all this were sown in 2012, when the SEC invited Texas A&M and Missouri to join the league.
CBS balked at renegotiating for a 12-team league, while ESPN shrewdly signed a new rights deal through 2034 (!) that also included the creation of … the SEC Network.
I don’t know much about TV, except how to turn mine on and off, but I have to think more live and exclusive SEC football programming juuuuuust might be a good thing for that particular channel. And also for the House of Mouse.
You know those big prize checks that SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey hands out to each school every spring in Destin? It was about $43 million per school last year.
Well, they’re about to get a lot lot bigger – maybe an additional $30 million per school.
It might not mean so much to the Alabamas and Texas A&Ms – how many football analysts can Saban put in that basement? – but for smaller-market programs like Ole Miss and Mississippi State, it will.
After all, like the SEC Network’s slogan says, “It Just Means More (Money).”
