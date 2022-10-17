Q: What is your job and how long have you worked there?
A: I am in my fifth year serving as director of the Itawamba Career and Technical Center. Before accepting this position, I taught Teacher Academy and Business & Computer Technology at ICTC for 14 years.
Q: Can you tell us about your family?
A: I am married to Billy Grubbs. We have two beautiful daughters, Sophie (age 14) and Molly (age 9). We also have two dogs, Benji and Lucy.
Q: What are your favorite pastimes and hobbies? What community groups are you involved with?
A: One of my favorite pastimes is reading. I love a good mystery book! I also enjoy playing games, both board games and card games, with my family. Skip-Bo is probably my favorite!
I attend, and am involved in, Fulton Church of Christ.
Q: Who has been the most influential person(s) in your life and why?
A: My parents, of course, have been very influential in my life. They taught me many lessons such as the importance of being a Christian, having a strong work ethic, being honest, and working for what I want. Some lessons were influenced by examples and some others by chores. I have shined many shoes and washed many cars. Some lessons were learned by simply allowing me to make mistakes and learn from them.
Another person who has been very influential in my life is Tammy Lauderdale. Mrs. Lauderdale was my teacher in several business classes at ICC, as well as my advisor. At that time, I was unsure of what career I wanted to pursue. With Mrs. Lauderdale’s guidance, I began my career path in business education, which led me to a job that I love!
Q: If you were given $100,000 to gift to the single charity of your choice, what would it be?
A: I would gift the money to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital. What this organization does is simply amazing! This organization helps kids fight cancer every day. Because St. Jude doesn’t charge families for the care they provide, families can just focus on their children and their health.
Q: What do you find to be the most fulfilling part of your job?
A: The most fulfilling part of my job is the relationships that I form with students. I enjoy getting to know the students and helping them develop into responsible adults. By working with local businesses and industries, ICTC helps to prepare students for college and/or career success. It is such a joy to watch these students grow and mature in specific skills that help enable them to become the future of Itawamba County.
Q: If you could leave one piece of advice for young women today, what would it be?
A: Know God. Trust God. The rest will fall into place if you keep Him first.
Find a job you love!
