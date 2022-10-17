Women at Work: Sandy Webb

Q: What is your job and how long have you worked there?
A: I have been employed by the Itawamba County School District for the past 20 years. During that time, I have served the district as a teacher, coach of various sports, athletic director and assistant principal. I have been privileged to lead students from Tremont, IAHS and IAC to five state championships in both bowling and archery. In 2014, I was voted as the Mississippi Coach of the Year in bowling. I am currently serving as the assistant principal, athletic director and archery coach at Itawamba Attendance Center.
Q: Can you tell us about your family?
A: I am the daughter of Sherri Dulaney and the late Jimmy Dulaney. I am married to Ronnie Webb and am blessed with a stepdaughter, Stacy Cagle, and two beautiful granddaughters, Chole and Kennedy.
Q: What are your favorite pastimes and hobbies? What community groups are you involved with?
A: In my free time, I enjoy spending time with our grandchildren, family and friends. I also enjoy spending time outdoors and watching college football. Go, Dawgs!
Q: Who has been the most influential person(s) in your life and why?
A: My mother, Sherri Dulaney, is the most influential person in my life. She has always believed in me, no matter what obstacles life has thrown at me. She has always encouraged me to look at both sides of a situation before making judgments. She taught me that if I try my best at everything I do, I can live my life with no regrets.
Q: If you were given $100,000 to gift to the single charity of your choice, what would it be?
A: Make A Wish Foundation
Q: What do you find to be the most fulfilling part of your job?
A: I enjoy working with students and helping them strive to make something out of their lives. So many young people have no one to encourage them and, it is very rewarding to see them grow and excel at life.
Q: If you could leave one piece of advice for young women today, what would it be?
A: Live a life that is pleasing to God and never give up. Always remember that you're worth something, and make the most of every situation you encounter. Remember that you may not always accomplish all of your goals the first time you try, but you only lose when you give up. No matter what you do, always do your best.
