United Way of Northeast Mississippi Director of Donor Engagement Patti Parker invites members to from across the United Way region to join Women United. Women who give at the leadership level of $500 annually, or $500 when combined with their spouse, are eligible for membership. Parker said United Way will be doing more each quarter, with the next quarter focusing on care of aging parents. More information can be found at https://www.unitedwaynems.org/womenunited/ or by contacting United Way of Northeast Mississippi.
Women United Fact Box
