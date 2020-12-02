A small bell jingled as the hardware store’s heavy door banged open. The Old Man pushed it aside and let it swing closed as we passed. Inside, oscillating fans turned here and there and, somewhere up high, windows were open, which made the un-air-conditioned building seem cooler than it was. For me, at least, the summer heat was instantly forgotten, for interesting gadgets lined every shelf. Every surface was piled with impressive gear. Floors and aisles were full, and the room’s outer walls were stacked with drawers and cubbies climbing two stories high. For a young boy, there were temptations and amazements around every corner. This was a museum that let its patrons buy the curiosities on display.
The Old Man and I had come to get a single machine screw in an obscure size to replace one in an electric motor he’d taken apart, and he was certain his favorite hardware store would have it.
I’d doubted that could be so before we arrived, but now, looking in awe at the world of bits and pieces on hand, doubting they’d have it seemed foolish. Finding it, though? We’d see.
We walked past glass-fronted cases of pocket knives, through aisles of tools made for jobs I’d never imagined I’d want to do. There were neatly-bundled lengths of rope in every gauge and color, enough to make even the most fearful of heights think of giving rappelling a try. There were axes, mauls and sledgehammers in every size, including some surely meant only for elephants to wield. Possibilities for adventure were everywhere.
At the counter, the Old Man handed over the remains of the ruined screw we were replacing and, before he’d finished his sentence, a clerk had wheeled a wall-mounted ladder into a dark recess and begun climbing to the lower stratosphere. Presently he came back with exactly what we needed. The Old Man bought precisely one, and the price was less than a dime.
“How could anyone remember what shelf something like that was on?” I asked him later in amazement. “For that matter, why would they sell just one?”
“I only needed one,” he said.
“No, I mean, how can they make money like that?” I asked.
“I knew they’d have what I needed,” he said. “They didn’t make much this time, but I didn’t have to go anywhere else. Reliability is a good trait, for a store, and for a person, too.”