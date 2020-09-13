FILE • {/strong}In this Oct. 30, 2010, file photo, World Wrestling Entertainment chairman Vince McMahon raises his arm in the air to the audience during a fan appreciation event in Hartford, Conn. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, dismissed a lawsuit filed by 50 former professional wrestlers, who claimed WWE failed to protect them from repeated head trauma including concussions that led to long-term brain damage. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)