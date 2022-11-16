CORINTH – A 12-month investigation into the illegal trafficking of narcotics landed three people in jail Tuesday.
Corinth police conducted a traffic stop around 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 15 at a business in the 3000 block of North Polk Street. According to police officials, the driver, Tyronne Leatherwood, had an outstanding arrest warrant and had been the subject of a 12-month joint investigation by the Corinth Police Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.
Police say when Leatherwood pulled into the parking lot and stopped, a female jumped from the car and ran toward a second car. As she got close, the driver of the second car attempted to flee the scene. Officers detained all three for questioning.
During the search of Leatherwood's person, officers allegedly found a felony amount of methamphetamine. Police say there was also marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the car.
Police claim when they approached the second driver, Broderick Agnew, they could smell a strong odor of marijuana. A search of the car allegedly uncovered marijuana, individually packaged baggies of cocaine, several varieties of controlled narcotics, a loaded 9mm pistol and $2,919 in cash.
The female, Esperonda Baker, is Leatherwood’s girlfriend and was taken in for questioning. Law enforcement later executed a search warrant at the Graham Street house the couple shared. Investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics claim to have found 50 grams of methamphetamine inside the house.
Agnew was charged with felony possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, felony possession of a Schedule II drug with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a felon; plus two misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance charges and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Leatherwood and Baker will be charged later by MBN.
