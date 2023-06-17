One of the least talked about nutrients is water. The approach of summer and high temperatures makes staying hydrated even more important. Staying hydrated is essential to our health, yet only about forty percent of Americans meet the National Academy of Medicine recommendations for fluid intake. Of Americans 71 years of age and older, 83% of women and 96% of men failed to meet the guidelines for optimal hydration. Among children, 55% do not meet guidelines for optimal hydration.
Staying chronically underhydrated increases our risk for a variety of health conditions including kidney disease, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and dementia. In addition, cortisol levels (one of the body’s responses to stress) have been found to be significantly higher when consuming inadequate fluids. Symptoms of inadequate fluid intake can include headaches, dizziness, weakness, dry mouth, nausea, burning in the stomach, and staying thirsty. Children can become irritable, unfocused, and tired when they do not drink enough fluids. Your child’s urine can be good indicator of hydration status: if their urine is dark like apple juice, they need more fluid; if their urine is pale like lemonade, they are adequately hydrated.
The recommended intake of fluids for adults ranges from 2 to 4 liters per day, depending on age and activity level. Men over the age of 70 have the highest fluid requirement. The recommended intake of fluids coming from beverages for children and adolescents is as follows:
Ages 4 to 8 years – boys and girls – 40 fluid ounces per day
Ages 9 to 13 boys – 60 fluid ounces per day
Ages 9 to 13 girls – 54 fluid ounces per day
Ages 14 to 18 boys – 88 fluid ounces per day
Ages 14 to 18 girls – 60 fluid ounces per day
The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends drinking water rather than sugar-sweetened beverages. Drinking water in place of sugar-sweetened beverages helps reduce consumption of added sugars while also helping you stay hydrated. To enhance the flavor of plain water, try adding ice, a splash of 100% fruit juice, or a splash of juice leftover from canned fruit. For more color, flavor, and nutrients, try adding pieces of fresh fruits, vegetables, or herbs that have been torn, cut, or mashed to release their flavor. You can also add frozen fruits, vegetables, fruit juice, and herbs in place of plain ice to chill and flavor water. To make water fizzy, add a little sparkling water or unsweetened soda water. When serving water flavored with fruits and vegetables to very young children, make sure the pieces are very small or smashed to prevent choking on large pieces. Keep the water safe by always washing fruits, vegetables, and herbs under running water before adding to the water for drinking. Always refrigerate water after fruits and vegetables are added and use within a couple of days.
All beverages contain water and help keep us hydrated. Unsweetened tea or coffee, fruit juice, and vegetable juice also contribute to fluid intake. A common myth is that coffee dehydrates; however, when consumed in moderation, coffee provides similar hydrating qualities as water. Foods we eat also contain water. Food contributes an estimated 17% to 25% of our total water intake. Fruits and vegetables are especially high in water content, with cantaloupe, strawberries, watermelon, lettuce, cabbage, celery, spinach, and cooked squash containing the most at more than 90%.
Studies among young athletes show that they frequently start practice dehydrated. This may be due to the lack of fluids consumed during the school day as well as the fact that the thirst mechanism can lag behind blood and urine biomarkers of dehydration. Water is the beverage of choice for keeping athletes hydrated. However, for vigorous activity that lasts greater than one hour, water alone is not enough. Additional carbohydrates and electrolytes are needed for longer, intense training. Sports drinks are a good choice for workouts and training that exceed one hour. To prevent digestive distress, the amount of carbohydrate should not be greater than a 6% concentration. Sports drinks with a concentration of carbohydrates (sugars) greater than 6% should be diluted with water. For an excellent post-workout beverage for both children and adults, try a glass of cold milk. Milk provides natural electrolytes, carbohydrates, good-quality protein, as well as calcium and vitamin D, and costs less than the typical sports drink.
A chronic lack of fluid intake has a negative impact on health. Many Americans do not meet the guidelines for optimal hydration, especially children and seniors. One additional glass of water each day would have a significant impact on improving hydration status. Keep water handy and cold in a pitcher in the refrigerator to make it convenient. Get a reusable bottle that is easy to fill, carry, and keep clean for drinking water on-the-go. Make drinking water and other sugar free beverages, as well as consuming fruits and vegetables a priority this summer for you and your family.
References:
Mississippi State University Extension (2020). Drink Water Your Way. (Publication # M2379). Retrieved from: http://extension.msstate.edu
Pepsico Health and Nutrition Sciences (n.d.). Hydration 101. Retrieved from: www.pepsicohealthandnutritionsciences.com
