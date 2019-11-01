Dear Editor,
The October 29 edition of the Journal spells out to me in no uncertain terms why not to vote for Tate Reeves. Bill Crawford in his article which praises the common sense and efficiency of lieutenant governor candidate Delbert Hosemann does so, in part, by pointing out a litany of issues that our lieutenant governor failed to embrace. In doing so, Mississippi has continued to be stagnant. He seems to be the “no” candidate except to corporate tax breaks.
I recommend all your readers to digest Mr. Crawford’s article; I find his column always thoughtful and well grounded. Let’s vote for progress for all the people of Mississippi. Let’s vote for Hood for governor and for Hosemann for lieutenant governor. They may be of different parties, but I feel very strongly they will work together for the good of all Mississippians. Lastly, everyone eligible to vote, vote November 5th.
Dr. Len Pinkley
Amory