A Christmas card from Tishomingo County friends was most welcome, and it was reassuring to hear that in this year of “the plague” all was well. Ah, but perhaps they have been sheltering in place too long. These bookish friends have become enamored with an opossum family, and while observing the nocturnal visits of North America’s only marsupials, they fondly thought of the Earth Lady! Flattery comes in many forms.
Few people find the opossum, with its rat-like, prehensile tail, 50 snaggle-teeth, and a propensity for hissing when annoyed, to be cuddly or endearing. The opossum is also a furtive scavenger that feeds on rather revolting grub, and when threatened, it goes into a catatonic state or “plays possum” and emits a foul odor, which deters many predators, including humans.
The opossum may seem dim-witted, but this animal has endured for millions of years. It roamed the Earth with the dinosaurs, was lumbering about North America during the rise and fall of the Roman Empire, and probably greeted the pilgrims when they landed at Plymouth Rock. Regardless of its lifestyle, the opossum must garner respect for its longevity.
As a marsupial, the female opossum carries her tiny, blind babies, as many as 13, in her pouch. The female opossum is called a “Jill,” and the babies are called “Joeys.” When the young opossums get a little bit older and need to be transported, they frequently wrap their tails around their mother’s tail and hitch a ride. This modus operandi works for the opossum and is amusing to watch.
The opossum may not inspire one to wax poetic, but this animal plays an important role in the natural world. As a scavenger, it cleans up disgusting refuse that others leave behind, and in the garden, it dines on slugs, snails, and rodents, which is most beneficial. The opossum also helps to control the omnipresent deer tick, which is a purveyor of Lyme’s disease. Interestingly, the opossum is not affected by the venom of poisonous snakes and will dine on a small copperhead, if available.
Oh, and during the hard times of bygone eras people actually ate possum. Roasted possum with sweet potatoes helped many a family survive the aftermath of the war and the Great Depression. And before local folks succumbed to the lure of television, a possum hunt provided outdoor entertainment.
The scientific name of North America’s only marsupial is Didelphis virginiana. Its official common name is opossum, which sounds a bit Irish, but most folks just say possum. Perhaps, opossum seems too formal for an animal that dines on carrion and garbage. Whether opossum or possum, this animal has endured and serves an ecological purpose.
Meanwhile, in the foothills of Appalachia in picturesque Tishomingo County, possum watching is a form of entertainment and an inspiration. And there are trees, wildflowers, clear creeks and a lovely state park. In these times, access to nature is such a blessing. “There is indeed a balm in Gilead,” and there is no place like home.