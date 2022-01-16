The new year has finally arrived, giving us a chance to begin again, fresh with a new determination to get it right in 2022, whether it’s a shortfall of revenue in municipal, state and local budgets, or even in your own household budget. Maybe you went over your Christmas budget or overcharged on your credit cards. Maybe you have broken relationships or broken promises. Whatever you’re facing, it’s not too late to begin again.
Our second Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays during a pandemic have been extremely hard on us. We had our hopes up that, in 2021, we would be back to normal. I don’t know if normal will ever be “normal” again. Some families spent the holidays with just their immediate loved ones, but thanks to phone calls, social media and drive-ups, we could reach out to extended families.
Despite the city of Verona employee Christmas dinner having to change because of COVID, the event was still well attended and very much enjoyed. Mayor Bobby Williams blessed the food and reminded us of all the reasons we celebrate the Christmas season.
Although there wasn’t any turkey or dressing or anything typically associated with the traditional holiday meal, there were tons of finger foods and gifts, all furnished by the mayor, board of aldermen and various groups and business in Verona.
As part of the dinner, attendees observed the 25 days with drawings for gifts for each day. On the 26th day, all the names were placed back in the box for a chance to win $50. To honor and show appreciation for their work during the pandemic, gift baskets were given to Verona’s first responders, including employees at Urgent Care, Pack Meds Pharmacy, North Mississippi Medical Center, Verona Elementary School and the Verona Fire Department.
We say thank you, and may your new year be filled with love, laughter, brightness and hope. Happy New Year!
MARGARET BAKER is the Verona News columnist for Lee County Neighbors. Contact Margaret at mabake@bellsouth.net