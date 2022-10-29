Q: I am a principal at a private church-affiliated school. Contrary to my graduate school training and most of my peers’ practice, I believe disciplinary actions should "fit the crime." As such, I do not generally issue the namby-pamby sort of consequences other principals deliver. Fear of being sent to my office goes a long way toward explaining why my school has a reputation for impeccable classroom behavior. One of our students recently spoke ill of a fellow student on social media. What, in your estimation, would be a consequence that would “fit the crime”?

JOHN ROSEMOND is a family psychologist. Find him at johnrosemond.com, parentguru.com.

