I got the idea of ratatouille, with all its summer vegetables, stuck in my head the other day and couldn’t shake it. While looking for a good recipe, I stumbled across one for a gratin loaded with veggies.
The original recipe called for zucchini, eggplant and tomatoes, but I couldn’t find a thin Japanese eggplant, so I substituted yellow squash instead.
This dish was delicious and gorgeous – I’m talking photo worthy – and it held up well the next day. I served it with pan-sauteed salmon and a side salad.
SUMMER GRATIN
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 large onion, sliced
1 bell pepper, any color, sliced
3 cloves of garlic, peeled and minced
2 yellow squash
1 large zucchini
3 to 4 small tomatoes
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil
2 slices Provolone cheese, sliced in strips
3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
In a large sauté pan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onions and cook until lightly browned, stirring frequently, about 10 minutes. Add bell peppers and cook until the bell peppers are softened and the onions are well browned, 5 to 6 minutes more. Transfer mixture to a greased gratin pan or casserole dish. Sprinkle with minced garlic.
Slice zucchini, squash and tomatoes in 1/4-inch thick round slices of similar size. Arrange slices vegetables on top of onion mixture, alternating the vegetables in an attractive pattern, stacking them and fanning them across the surface of the dish. Sprinkle with salt, parsley and basil. Top with Provolone strips and Parmesan cheeses.
Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. Remove foil and broil for 5 minutes or until nicely browned. Serves 4.