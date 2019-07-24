I have always been a proponent of everything in moderation, but as we age, my husband and I realize we need to cut back a bit on carbohydrates. And I mean the “bad” carbs, like pasta, white rice and white bread, not the “good” carbs naturally occurring in fruits and vegetables.
I have been perusing low-carb recipes the past couple of weeks and found several we want to try. First up was this chicken dish, which we enjoyed Saturday night alongside stuffed zucchini. The simple marinade for the chicken was amazing. Healthy never tasted so good!
GRILLED BRUSCHETTA CHICKEN
BRUSCHETTA
1 pound Roma or vine-ripened tomatoes, chopped
6 fresh basil leaves, finely slivered
1 1/2 teaspoons fresh minced garlic
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 1/2 teaspoons black pepper
CHICKEN
4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Juice of 1/2 lemon
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
4 boneless skinless chicken breast cutlets
4 slices Mozzarella cheese
To make the bruschetta, combine tomatoes, basil, garlic, oil, vinegar, salt and pepper in a bowl and mix well. Let stand while you prepare the chicken.
For the chicken, combine oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper and Italian seasoning and whisk to combine. Transfer to a ziptop bag along with chicken; refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Heat grill over medium-high then add chicken, discarding excess marinade. Grill until charred and cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees, about 5 to 7 minutes per side. While chicken is still on grill, top each breast with 1 slice cheese and cover until cheese is melted, 2 to 3 minutes. To serve, top each piece of chicken with some bruschetta. Serves 4.