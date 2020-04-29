Last September, when I was interviewing Buddy and Cathy Wikle for the Cook of the Week feature, they told me about a magazine they regularly use when planning meals called Cuisine at Home.
This sweet couple gifted me with a subscription and I’ve been thrilled to receive two issues so far. It didn’t take long for my husband and me to find several recipes we wanted to try.
On Sunday, Charlie made this salmon meal. Both the fish and potatoes were outstanding, but the potatoes were the real star.
CHERRY-CHIPOTLE GRILLED SALMON WITH GRILLED SMASHED POTATOES
1/3 cup cherry preserves
1/4 cup ketchup
2 tablespoons chopped chipotles in adobo sauce
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
1 1/2 pounds russet potatoes, sliced lengthwise into 1/2-inch-thick planks
Olive oil
1/2 cup sour cream
1/2 stick unsalted butter, melted
1 jalapeno, seeded and diced
4 (6-ounce) salmon fillets, seasoned with salt and pepper
Preheat grill to medium-high. Brush grill grate with oil.
Heat preserves, ketchup and chipotles in a sauce pan over medium heat; simmer 5 minutes. Stir in lime juice, then puree; set aside 1/4 cup for basting.
Brush both sides of potatoes with oil; season with salt and pepper. Grill potatoes, covered, 4 minutes per side; transfer to a bowl. Add sour cream, butter and jalapeno; coarsely crush with a potato masher. Season with salt and pepper and cover to keep warm.
Reduce grill heat to medium-low. Grill salmon, skin side down, 4 minutes. Brush salmon with 1/4 cup glaze and grill to desired doneness or until a thermometer inserted into the center registers 140 degrees for medium-well, 4 to 6 minutes more. Serve salmon with potatoes and remaining glaze.