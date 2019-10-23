Last week, I wrote about a three-ingredient chicken dish I made that was outstanding. When I found that recipe and decided to try it, I went in search of a fall vegetable to put alongside it.
We try to eat in-season vegetables as often as we can, although I have been known to prepare asparagus in the fall and winter, and cabbage in the height of summer.
It’s peak season for Brussels sprouts and we hadn’t had them since early spring, so that’s the vegetable I chose. After spending a little time with Mr. Google, I hit upon a recipe that sounded perfect.
If you’re not a sprouts fan, you might want to give this one a try. I read two dozen reviews and tweaked the recipe accordingly and you’ll find that recipe below.
These were tender but not mushy, perfectly caramelized and sweet, thanks to the maple syrup. My husband said these need to be on our Thanksgiving table and I totally agree.
MAPLE-ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS WITH BACON
1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
4 slices bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
3 tablespoons pure maple syrup
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon olive oil
Place Brussels sprouts in a single layer on a baking pan lined with foil.
Cook bacon until it’s about halfway done. With a slotted spoon, remove bacon pieces from skillet and place on paper towels to drain. To the bacon drippings in the pan, add maple syrup, salt and pepper and mix well.
Drizzle maple syrup mixture over Brussels sprouts. Sprinkle with half-cooked bacon. If sprouts look dry, drizzle with olive oil. Roast at 400 degrees for 20 minutes, until bacon is crispy and Brussels sprouts are caramelized, stirring halfway through. Serves 3 to 4.