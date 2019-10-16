Three or four years ago, a recipe for Mississippi Roast went viral. It had more than a million pins on Pinterest and made headlines in The New York Times.
The original recipe came from Robin Chapman of Ripley, who would later be featured in Southern Living magazine and on “Good Morning America.”
When I interviewed Robin in 2017 about her famous beef roast, she made the dish for me, among others. It lived up to its fame.
A few days ago, I found a recipe for a three-ingredient chicken dish that’s an adaptation of Robin’s roast recipe.
Even though I’m not a huge fan of chicken thighs, I decided to give this a whirl. I put the chicken on at noon one day when I was home for lunch and when I came in that evening, a delicious aroma greeted me.
I’m not sure how three ingredients can be so tasty, but they are.
The recipe said to serve the chicken – whole pieces or shredded – over rice, on a sandwich bun or on a baked potato. I think it would also be good served over pasta because the sauce is so flavorful.
I served mine over white rice, which was perfect. The side dish I served was also a new recipe and a keeper as well. I’ll have more about that recipe next week.
In the meantime, enjoy.
SLOW COOKER MISSISSIPPI CHICKEN
2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs, trimmed of fat
1 (1-ounce) packet ranch dressing mix
1 (16-ounce) jar sliced pepperoncini peppers
Place chicken thighs in a slow cooker and sprinkle the dry ranch dressing over all. Pour 1/2 cup of pepperoncini juice over all (discard the rest of the juice). Scatter the drained pepperoncinis over the chicken. Cover and cook on low for 7 hours. Serve the thighs with juice over rice, sandwich buns or pasta.