1948 is the first year Dad actually cleared enough money to buy us something for Christmas.
I think we carried 20 bales of cotton to the gin. Being a sharecropper, my dad usually ended up owing money. Or so the big Boss Man said.
That Christmas, I received the biggest doll I’ve ever had! The doll was approximately 12 inches tall and had beautiful brown hair. You see, in 1948, I younger than 12 years old and still believed in Santa Claus, and you had to go to bed early on Christmas Eve if you wanted Santa to come.
Well, I was in bed that night, but just pretending to be asleep. I overheard Mama and my sister, Jeannette, opening packages. Mama said, “I thought the top came off this teapot.” I pulled the covers back so I could hear real well as they opened all the presents. The next morning I pretended to be surprised as I opened my gifts, but this was the last Christmas that Santa came to our house. Later during the year, I let the cat out of the bag about what I’d overheard.
I miss those days of yesteryear. When you get past 50, you begin to think more about the past than the future. Traipsing through the woods to select the best cedar tree and decorating it with handmade ornaments was really fun, as was finding the apples and oranges in the attic and the amalgamation, Carmel, and chocolate cakes in the old trunk and pie safe. We did not realize just how poor we were; looking back, I now know just how rich we were.
Having family makes all the difference in the world. This Christmas, remember too, that family does not always mean blood. It’s the people in your life who want you in theirs. The ones who accept you for who you are. The ones who would do anything to see you smile, and who love you no matter what.
Merry Christmas, everyone, and have a blessed New Year.